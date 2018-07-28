Grenke (GLJ) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GLJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. equinet set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.60 ($113.65).

Shares of Grenke traded down €2.65 ($3.12), reaching €98.65 ($116.06), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 44,384 shares of the company were exchanged.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

