Green Plains Partners (GPP) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $21.00 target price on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on Green Plains Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners traded down $0.10, hitting $16.30, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 110,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,714. The firm has a market cap of $521.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.20% and a negative return on equity of 89.44%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 16.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 230,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.