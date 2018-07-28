Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1,422.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.44% of Green Dot worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 65,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot opened at $80.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 28,828 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $2,391,282.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 32,857 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $2,353,546.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,566,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,718 shares of company stock worth $34,163,566. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

