Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp traded down $0.80, reaching $42.30, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 256,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,837. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $179,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

