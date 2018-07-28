Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

GSBC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Great Southern Bancorp traded down $1.15, hitting $59.35, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 40,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $52,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rex A. Copeland sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $71,541.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,554 shares of company stock valued at $143,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth $112,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 79.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

