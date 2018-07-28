GrandCoin (GDC) Price Up 11.2% This Week

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One GrandCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GrandCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GrandCoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.01024660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004760 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001664 BTC.

About GrandCoin

GrandCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. The official website for GrandCoin is grandcoin.info . GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Buying and Selling GrandCoin

GrandCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GrandCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GrandCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GrandCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

