Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.83 Million

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce $36.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.56 million and the lowest is $36.11 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $35.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $148.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.76 million to $149.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $163.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $148.37 million to $177.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 58.88% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Golub Capital BDC traded up $0.08, reaching $18.88, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 193,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,697. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 821,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,418,000. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

