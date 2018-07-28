Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.00 ($29.41).

Infineon Technologies opened at €19.70 ($23.18) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

