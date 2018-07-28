Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€24.10” Price Target for Uniper (UN01)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.35) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.82 ($28.02).

Shares of Uniper opened at €26.26 ($30.89) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Uniper has a 12-month low of €14.14 ($16.64) and a 12-month high of €26.64 ($31.34).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

