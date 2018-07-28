Gold Bits Coin Price Tops $0.69 (GBC)

Gold Bits Coin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. Gold Bits Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Gold Bits Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Bits Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00008485 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Bits Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Bits Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003844 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00407552 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00031003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00177643 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Gold Bits Coin Profile

Gold Bits Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Gold Bits Coin’s official message board is blog.goldbitscoin.com . Gold Bits Coin’s official website is goldbitscoin.com . Gold Bits Coin’s official Twitter account is @GoldBitsCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gold Bits Coin Token Trading

Gold Bits Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Bits Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Bits Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Bits Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Bits Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Bits Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.