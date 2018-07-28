Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.02 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes traded up $0.12, hitting $7.92, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 408,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.83. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $862.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.08 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

