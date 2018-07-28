Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLUU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.81.

Glu Mobile traded down $0.27, hitting $5.50, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,586. The firm has a market cap of $807.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,695.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 339,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,702,507.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 275,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,058.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,774,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,363. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

