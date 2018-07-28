Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.57. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,799,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,711 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,375,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,163 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,022,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,614,000 after purchasing an additional 340,775 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,442,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,370,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp opened at $43.67 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

