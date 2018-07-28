Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $266.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.72 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.96-2.08 EPS.

ROCK traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. 528,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,384. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $116,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $230,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $260,000.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

