GGP Inc (GGP) Stake Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of GGP worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GGP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GGP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in GGP by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in GGP by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in GGP by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGP opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. GGP Inc has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.90.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). GGP had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $574.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that GGP Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. GGP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGP. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GGP in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

About GGP

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

