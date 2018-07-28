Gentherm Inc (THRM) VP Kenneth John Phillips Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 30,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,745.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth John Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 5th, Kenneth John Phillips sold 20,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Kenneth John Phillips sold 17,619 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $688,726.71.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.18 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 634.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

