Genomic Health (GHDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) will announce its Q2 2018 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.95 million. Genomic Health had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genomic Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

Shares of Genomic Health opened at $53.99 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,396.00 and a beta of 0.55. Genomic Health has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $59.43.

In other Genomic Health news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $48,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $532,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,955 over the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Genomic Health from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.