General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morningstar set a $19.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of General Electric opened at $13.06 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

