General Electric (GE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “General Electric had decided to restructure its business portfolio to evolve into a high-tech industrial company — focused on Aviation, Power and Renewable Energy. As a result, the company will gradually separate GE Healthcare into a stand-alone company and exit oil and gas businesses by disposing its 62.5% stake in Baker Hughes. As planned earlier, GE Transportation will be divested to Wabtec Corporation and efforts are on track to shrink exposure in GE Capital business. When accomplished, these actions will help in improving shareholders value. As for now, the company beat earnings and sales estimates in second quarter 2018. However, earnings fell 10% year over year on weakness in margins. For 2018, momentum will be strong for Aviation and Healthcare segments, while Power will continue to remain a drag. In the past month, the company's share price gained strength, but remained below the growth in the industry.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.34.

General Electric opened at $13.06 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in General Electric by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 85,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 533.0% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 118,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,141,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

