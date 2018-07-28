General Electric (GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce $29.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.41 billion and the highest is $30.30 billion. General Electric reported sales of $33.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $121.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 billion to $122.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $117.51 billion to $122.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.34.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.9% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 67,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.2% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 69,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric opened at $13.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. General Electric has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

