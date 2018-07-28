Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 346,394 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Garmin worth $36,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,130,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,974,000 after purchasing an additional 249,009 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 15.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 601,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,884 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $252,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 250,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $14,705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,303,783 shares in the company, valued at $488,428,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,991,297 shares of company stock worth $243,054,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. Garmin had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

