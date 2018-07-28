Gaia (GAIA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Friday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gaia to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $18.80 on Friday. Gaia has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $371.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Gaia had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 47.1% in the second quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gaia by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Gaia by 25.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

