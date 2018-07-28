FY2019 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Lifted by DA Davidson

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HMST. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of HomeStreet opened at $29.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $343,265.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

