FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcat in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Transcat opened at $22.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market capitalization of $157.63 million, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. Transcat has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $23.20.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.18%.

In other news, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $321,786.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at $434,309.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,255 shares of company stock worth $469,011 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Transcat by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Transcat by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 83,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Transcat by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Transcat by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

