FY2018 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorp Boosted by DA Davidson (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.85.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.26 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 target price on Zions Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

ZION opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Zions Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 246.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Zions Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 2,269.5% during the second quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 48,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David E. Blackford sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $56,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $219,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,611. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

