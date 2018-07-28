FY2018 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Raised by Analyst

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.62.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.02.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $52.01 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $210.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

