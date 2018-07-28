FY2018 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $3,263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

