FY2018 EPS Estimates for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Integra Lifesciences opened at $61.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 31,353 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $1,990,915.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,450,272 shares in the company, valued at $92,092,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,976 shares of company stock worth $16,785,254. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,056 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

