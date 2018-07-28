FY2018 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp (ERO) Lowered by Cormark

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Cormark reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

ERO stock opened at C$8.49 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$10.85.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$35.59 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 56.62% and a return on equity of 173.42%.

In other news, Director Robert Hinman Getz acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$246,000.00.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

