FY2018 EPS Estimates for Choice Properties REIT Lifted by Raymond James (CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a report released on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Raymond James also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$1.24. The firm had revenue of C$215.03 million during the quarter. Choice Properties REIT had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 17.31%.

Shares of TSE:CHP opened at C$11.80 on Thursday. Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.