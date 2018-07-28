FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Issued By Langen Mcalenn

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Langen Mcalenn cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price objective on Brown & Brown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Brown & Brown opened at $29.28 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,032,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254,736 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,117,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,850,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,495,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,365 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,088,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

