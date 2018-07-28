FUNCoin (FUNC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. FUNCoin has a market capitalization of $36,554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.39 or 0.02936810 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003871 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FUNCoin Token Profile

FUNC is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io . FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto

FUNCoin Token Trading

FUNCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

