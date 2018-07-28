Fuller, Smith & Turner (FSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.55) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, June 15th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Shares of LON:FSTA opened at GBX 985 ($13.04) on Tuesday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 889.26 ($11.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,124 ($14.88).

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The company reported GBX 62.90 ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 62.50 ($0.83) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Fuller, Smith & Turner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $7.55.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Simon Emeny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($12,442.09). Also, insider James Douglas sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 955 ($12.64), for a total transaction of £22,834.05 ($30,223.76).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, the company is involved in the brewing and distribution of beer, cider, wines, spirits, and soft drinks.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.