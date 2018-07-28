FTD Companies (FTD) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTD Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FTD Companies to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

FTD Companies traded down $0.16, hitting $3.38, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 252,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,907. FTD Companies has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.39). FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $318.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.10 million. sell-side analysts predict that FTD Companies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTD Companies by 86.1% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTD Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in FTD Companies in the first quarter valued at $165,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in FTD Companies by 49.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in FTD Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

