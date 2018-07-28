Franklin Financial Network (FSB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

FSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of FSB opened at $38.40 on Friday. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $532.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. equities research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Financial Network news, insider David J. Mcdaniel sold 900 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $31,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry W. Jr. Brockman sold 1,500 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,131 shares of company stock valued at $449,021. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

