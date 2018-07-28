Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Dermira Inc (DERM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Dermira worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Dermira in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dermira by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dermira in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dermira in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Dermira opened at $9.15 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.46. Dermira Inc has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Dermira had a negative net margin of 8,823.69% and a negative return on equity of 95.84%. sell-side analysts expect that Dermira Inc will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $119,556.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49,805 shares of company stock valued at $479,517. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

