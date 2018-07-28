Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) Position Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,297 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 1.09% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 148,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 427,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

FSM opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

