Fortive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (FTV)

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,260 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,530% compared to the typical volume of 200 call options.

In related news, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $5,394,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,442 shares in the company, valued at $22,114,303.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,354,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 94,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 56.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive opened at $79.81 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

