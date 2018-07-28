Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Fortive by 105.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Fortive by 56.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth $175,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $5,394,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,114,303.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $79.81 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

