Fortis Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (FTS)

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.69. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.13 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. CIBC cut their price target on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.57.

Shares of FTS opened at C$42.32 on Friday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$39.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

