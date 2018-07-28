Fortinet (FTNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Fortinet has set its Q2 guidance at $0.34-$0.36 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $1.51-$1.55 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,884. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.56, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71. Fortinet has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $68.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.95.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $81,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,898.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $211,755.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,214 shares of company stock worth $5,052,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.