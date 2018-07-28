Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,250,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,400,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 23.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $164,574.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge R. Taborga sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $613,730.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,770.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,583 shares of company stock worth $4,187,064. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Omnicell opened at $59.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.