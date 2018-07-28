Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $17.35 Million Holdings in J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.41% of J2 Global worth $17,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in J2 Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in J2 Global by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $518,439.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,159. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $263,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,830 shares in the company, valued at $63,822,942.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,778 shares of company stock worth $1,635,867 over the last 90 days. 5.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

JCOM stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

