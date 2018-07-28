Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $16.85 Million Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 866,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 403,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 898,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 83,969 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

OUT stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

