Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.05

Press coverage about Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fluor Co. (NEW) earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 43.5293852479754 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Director Peter J. Fluor acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

