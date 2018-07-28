FLIR Systems (FLIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, May 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

FLIR opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.07. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.75.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $190,968.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $743,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,470 shares of company stock worth $3,775,754. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 554.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,428,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,823 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,388,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,131,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,614,000 after acquiring an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 789,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after acquiring an additional 352,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,653,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

