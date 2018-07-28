FLIR Systems (FLIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, May 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.
FLIR opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.07. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.75.
In other FLIR Systems news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $190,968.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $743,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,470 shares of company stock worth $3,775,754. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 554.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,428,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,823 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,388,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,131,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,614,000 after acquiring an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 789,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after acquiring an additional 352,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,653,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.
