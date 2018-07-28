Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLXN. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.89.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics traded down $1.42, reaching $24.01, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 759,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,717. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $959.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

