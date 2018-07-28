Flex (FLEX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Flex had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.30 EPS.

Flex traded down $0.84, hitting $14.09, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 10,100,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Flex has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Flex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

In related news, CEO Michael M. Mcnamara sold 239,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $3,469,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,421,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,617,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 49,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $713,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 821,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 549,286 shares of company stock worth $7,925,201 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flex by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Flex by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 291,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flex by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,538 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Flex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 951,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.