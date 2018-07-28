First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter.
Shares of First Quantum Minerals opened at $14.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 3.24.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.
