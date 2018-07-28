First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals opened at $14.54 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 3.24.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “focus list” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.