First Quantum Minerals (FM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals opened at C$19.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$12.09 and a 52-week high of C$23.05.

In related news, insider Zenon Wozniak sold 29,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$649,880.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FM shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.07.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

